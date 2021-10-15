Ottawa Public Health is reporting 45 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, the highest one-day increase in new cases in five days.

Eighteen of the 45 new cases involve residents under the age of 20, while 11 cases involve residents 40 to 49 years old.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 30,427 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 601 deaths.

The 45 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday follows 23 new cases on Thursday and 24 cases on Wednesday.

Across Ontario, there are 496 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Officials say there are 74 new cases in Toronto, 60 in Peel Region and 40 in Windsor-Essex.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 496 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Friday, 334 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

A total of 162 cases involve fully vaccinated individuals.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 163 people in ICU with COVID-19, 148 patients are not fully vaccinated.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Oct. 6 to Oct. 12): 23.3 (down from 23.4)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Oct. 6 to Oct. 12): 1.8 per cent (up from 1.7 per cent Oct. 1-7)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.79

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 825,587 (+1,298)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 784,993 (+3,966)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 85 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,372,642

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 286 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, up from 276 active cases on Thursday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 35 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 29,540.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are seven people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Friday, down from eight on Thursday.

There are five people in the ICU.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29:

30-39: 0

40-49: 2 (2 in ICU)

50-59: 0

60-69: 3 (1 in ICU)

70-79: 2 (2 in ICU)

80-89: 0

90+: 0

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 10 new cases (2,778 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Eight new cases (4,027 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Six new cases (6,838 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Five new cases (4,674 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 11 new cases (4,004 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Three new cases (3,502 total cases)

60-69-years-old: One new cases (2,061 total cases)

70-79 years-old: One new cases (1,135 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (873 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (532 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,849

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 734

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 11,025

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 107

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 2,084 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Oct. 13.

A total of 3,829 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround time from the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 23 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION