45 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, no new deaths
CTV Windsor Reporter
Stefanie Masotti
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 45 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Friday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 437 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 17, 151 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16, 521 people who have recovered.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 13 cases are community acquired
- 14 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 17 cases are still under investigation
- 1 case is travel related
OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:
- 2 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak
There are 4 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and zero are in the ICU.
The health unit website says 2,154 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:
- A total of 555,385 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 77.1% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
- 69.2% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated
-
Pop-up COVID-19 clinic set for Saturday at TD PlaceA pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, outside Gate 2 near Goodlife Fitness.
-
Ottawa police searching for missing 13-year-old girl, last seen in OrleansOttawa Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 13-year-old girl.
-
Sask. reports 123 new COVID-19 cases, 50 recoveriesSaskatchewan reported 125 new cases on Friday, increasing active cases to 893.
-
Sexual assault suspect sought by police in VaughanPolice are searching for a suspect in connection with an alleged sexual assault that took place in Vaughan earlier this week.
-
Feds commit $57M to rehabilitate west runway at YYC Calgary International AirportThe Calgary Airport Authority says an influx of funding from the federal government will ensure the airport remains viable for the decades to come.
-
Massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting woman at Markham clinic: policeA massage therapist has been charged in an alleged sexual assault at a rehabilitation clinic in Markham.
-
'It pushes my limits': Kitchener woman to swim across Lake Erie for mental health awarenessA Kitchener woman is attempting to swim across Lake Erie to raise awareness for mental health.
-
Crews investigating plane crash in OrilliaRamara Fire was on scene Friday afternoon after a private plane went down in a lake near Lake St. John's Airport in Orillia.
-
Island Health buys Port McNeill building for new primary care clinicIsland Health, in partnership with other North Island agencies, has purchased a building in Port McNeill to serve as a permanent primary care clinic for the region.