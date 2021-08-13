iHeartRadio

45 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, no new deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 45 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Friday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 437 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 17, 151 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16, 521 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

  • 13 cases are community acquired
  • 14 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
  • 17 cases are still under investigation
  • 1 case is travel related

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

  • 2 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

There are 4 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and zero are in the ICU.

The health unit website says 2,154 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:

  • A total of 555,385 doses have been administered to WEC residents
  • 77.1% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
  • 69.2% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated

 

