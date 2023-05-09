45 structures destroyed by wildfire in Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation
Indigenous Services Canada says a wildfire has destroyed 45 structures on Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation, including its elder centre and homes
It says 16-hundred people were forced to leave the community about 360 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.
Power infrastructure was also destroyed.
Sturgeon Lake is one of nine First Nations in Alberta threatened by wildfire.
Cooler temperatures, higher humidity and some showers have lessened the wildfire danger in parts of central and southern Alberta.
There are still 88 active wildfires in the province and 12 evacuation orders in place.
But the number of people forced out of their homes has dropped to 24-thousand, compared to 29-thousand yesterday.
Christie Tucker from Alberta Wildfire says the situation in central and southern Alberta has improved with crews able to bring in heavy equipment to construct firebreaks.
But she says the situation in some northern areas is still a problem with warmer temperatures forecast for the weekend.
-
Canadian Tire 'not unaffiliated' with anti-Trudeau party planned in parking lotCanadian Tire said it is not affiliated with an anti-Justin Trudeau party planned in the parking lot of one of its stores this weekend.
-
'This is a bit of a racetrack': Speed limit dropping to 60 km/h on stretch of March Road in KanataOn Wednesday, Council approved a speed reduction on a stretch of March Road between Carling Avenue and Teron Road from 80 km/h to 60 km/h.
-
2 Calgary men charged after Strathmore RCMP seize drugs, cash at check stopTwo Calgary men face charges after a traffic check stop by Strathmore RCMP yielded quantities of cash and drugs.
-
New water feature under construction at Alberta legislature groundsThe former wading pool at the Alberta legislature has now been ripped up, and construction is underway on a new pool.
-
Former NHL legend Dave 'Tiger' Williams arrested following alleged assault: Sask. RCMPDave 'Tiger' Williams, the former NHL legend, was arrested following an alleged incident of uttering death threats and assault, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
-
Man arrested in connection with 'targeted' assault of North Vancouver pizza cookAn investigation into the violent assault of a restaurant employee in North Vancouver last year has revealed the victim was likely targeted, and Mounties have arrested the man they believe is responsible.
-
Tornado warning in place for part of western ManitobaEnvironment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a tornado warning for parts of western Manitoba that stretches into Saskatchewan.
-
Man with guns arrested on the steps of the Alberta legislature: policeA 59-year-old man was arrested at the Alberta Legislature Wednesday morning after he allegedly spray painted the building and pointed a gun at people who tried to stop him.
-
London, Ont. doctor returns from helping wounded Ukrainian soldiersDr. Ivanka Nebor, a clinical fellow at Schulich School of Medicine, just returned from her second trip to Ukraine. She was part of a group providing reconstructive plastic surgery to wounded soldiers.