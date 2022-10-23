iHeartRadio

45-year-old facing charges after child, 8, dies in ATV collision in eastern Ontario


An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder patch is seen in this undated file photo.

Ontario Provincial Police have laid charges against a 45-year-old following the death of an eight-year-old in an ATV crash.

Police were called to a residential property on Highway 62 in Centre Hastings, north of Belleville, at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday for the crash.

The passenger, an eight-year-old boy, was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the 45-year-old driver of the ATV is facing charges including dangerous driving causing death and impaired driving.

Police did not name the accused.

Map for reference purposes.

