45-year-old facing charges after child, 8, dies in ATV collision in eastern Ontario
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
Ontario Provincial Police have laid charges against a 45-year-old following the death of an eight-year-old in an ATV crash.
Police were called to a residential property on Highway 62 in Centre Hastings, north of Belleville, at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday for the crash.
The passenger, an eight-year-old boy, was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say the 45-year-old driver of the ATV is facing charges including dangerous driving causing death and impaired driving.
Police did not name the accused.
Map for reference purposes.
