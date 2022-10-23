45-year-old facing charges after child, 8, dies in ATV collision in eastern Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police have laid charges against a 45-year-old following the death of an eight-year-old in an ATV crash.

Police were called to a residential property on Highway 62 in Centre Hastings, north of Belleville, at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday for the crash.

The passenger, an eight-year-old boy, was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the 45-year-old driver of the ATV is facing charges including dangerous driving causing death and impaired driving.

Police did not name the accused.

