45-year-old Sarnia resident found dead in rural parking lot, OPP investigating as homicide

The Lambton County OPP detachment has launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in a rural parking lot Thursday morning.

Police say officers responded to the report of a deceased person around 7 a.m. in a parking lot off of Marthaville Road in Enniskillen Township.

Investigators have since determined the death to be a homicide.

Police have identified the victim as 45-year-old Andrew Chute of Sarnia.

Investigators believe the incident was targeted and there is no threat to public safety at this time.

The investigation is ongoing with the help of the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.

If you have information, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on your mobile phone. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit a tip online at www.sarnialambtoncrimestoppers.org.