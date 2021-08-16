45-year-old woman dead following Monday morning shooting: police
Videojournalist
Katherine Dow
A 45-year-old woman has died after an early morning shooting in the Spence neighbourhood.
The Winnipeg Police Service said it was called to the 500 block of Young Street at around 2 a.m. Monday morning for a report of a female who had been shot.
Police arrived on scene to find the woman lying outside with a severe gunshot wound. They administered emergency first-aid, and the victim was taken to hospital in critical condition. She later died from her injuries.
Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
