$450K worth of cocaine, fentanyl and more seized by police in Edmonton
Police say they have thrown a wrench in a "sophisticated" drug-trafficking operation in Alberta's capital city.
After launching an investigation in September 2022, six search warrants were executed at Edmonton addresses on Feb. 21.
About $450,000 in drugs were found, including three kilograms of cocaine, 1.1 kilograms of fentanyl and 2,500 fentanyl pills.
Police also seized $216,000 in cash, three firearms, three vehicles and luxury watches.
“When police seize proceeds of crime, specific entities like cash and vehicles, we help to break the cycle that is organized crime. It’s important that we include these items under civil forfeiture so they cannot continue to be used to commit any other crimes,” said Staff Sgt. Rich Dejong with ALERT Edmonton.
No charges have been laid. Investigators are preparing their findings for Crown counsel.
ALERT – or Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams – is a government agency that investigates serious and organized crime.
