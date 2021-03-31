46 more COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region

Health officials in Waterloo Region have reported 46 more cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

That brings the total number of cases to 11,931 to date, which includes 11,375 resolved ones and 242 deaths. There are 305 active cases in the region.

A total of 433 cases have screened positive for a variant of concern, which includes 27 confirmed as the B.1.1.7 variant first identified in the U.K. The region's COVID-19 dashboard is now showing new variant of concern cases in its graph of new cases.

There are 25 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19, including six in the ICU.

There are 17 active outbreaks in the region.

Ontario reported 2,333 new COVID-19 cases, marking the seventh straight day of counts increasing by more than 2,000 cases.

The seven-day average is now at 2,316, up from 1,676 a week ago.

The province performed 52,532 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours, meaning the positivity rate dropped slightly to 4.8 per cent.