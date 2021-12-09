46 more COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region

Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 46 more COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Active cases rose again, now sitting at 346. It's the highest number of active cases in the region since July 4, when there were 362.

The latest update brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the region to 21,271, including 20,608 recoveries and 309 deaths.

There are 12 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in local hospitals, including two in the ICU.

There are 16 active outbreaks in Waterloo Region.

The region's breakdown of 7,307 variant of concern cases is as follows:

3,127 are the Alpha variant

21 are the Beta variant

98 are the Gamma variant

3,799 are the Delta variant

262 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed.

There have been 947,309 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Waterloo Region to date. Of the eligible population over the age of five, 84.19 per cent are partially vaccinated and 79.54 per cent are fully vaccinated.

As for the total population, 79.73 per cent have one dose and 75.34 per cent have both doses.

In Ontario, there were another 1,290 infections reported Thursday. Of the new cases, 548 cases involved people who are unvaccinated, 42 were in those partially vaccinated and 83 were in individuals whose vaccination status is unknown. The remaining 617 infections involved people who are fully vaccinated.

The seven-day average for new cases now sits at 1,055, up from 851 last week.

There have been 627,611 COVID-19 cases reported in Ontario to date, including 608,896 recoveries and 10,054 deaths.

With files from CTV Toronto