46 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths on Sunday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 421 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,109 confirmed cases of the virus, including 15,314 people who have recovered.

Breakdown of new cases:

10 cases are community acquired

17 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

19 cases are still under investigation

Outbreaks in the region:

5 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

1 community outbreak

There are 20 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital with three people are in the ICU.

There are 374 cases considered active, of those cases 230 have been identified as Variants of Concern (VOC) and 144 are non-VOC.

According to the health unit, 1,422 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.

Windsor-Essex County residents vaccinated:

200,976 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

185,780 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine

15,196 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine

A total of 216,172 doses have been administered to WEC residents

