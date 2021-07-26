46 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Sask.
The Government of Saskatchewan reported 46 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday along with one death.
A total of 340 cases are considered active.
New cases are located in the Far North West (six), Far North Central (two), Far North East (10), North West (three), North Central (four), North East (one), Saskatoon (seven), Regina (nine), and South East (one) zones.
As of Saturday, 578 Saskatchewan residents have died due to COVID-19, according to the province’s COVID-19 dashboard.
There are 63 people in hospital related to the disease, including 11 in intensive care.
The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 36, or three per 100,000 population.
The province said labs have identified a total of 12,336 COVID-19 cases to be variants of concern through screening. Of those cases, 7,961 have been whole genome sequenced; 7,027 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 505 are Delta (B.1.617.2), 419 are Gamma (P.1), and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).
The province said it has administered 1,381,066 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
