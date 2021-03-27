46 new COVID-19 cases, one new death reported in Middlesex-London

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 46 new COVID-19 cases Saturday and one new death.

According to the MLHU summary, a woman in her 80s has died related to the virus.

The London region now has 6,821 cases, with 6,301 resolved and 186 deaths, 334 are cases considered active.

There are six confirmed variant cases and 92 screening positive.

There are active outbreaks in two long-term care and retirement homes, one unit at the London Health Sciences Centre's University Hospital and one school.

The University of Western reported Friday there were two active outbreaks at two of its residence buildings.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is working with Edge Hill Country School to address a case of COVID-19 associated with the school as well as Harvest Canadian Reformed School to address probable cases of the virus associated with the school.

Health officials reported 2,453 new COVID-19 cases in Ontario on Saturday.