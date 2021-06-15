47 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported in Sask.

Saskatchewan reported 47 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths on Tuesday.

Premier Scott Moe and Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province's Chief Medical Health Officer, will provide a COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The latest deaths were a person over 80 in the North Central Zone, a person in their 70s in the Northeast, a person in their 60s in Saskatoon and a person in their 50s in the Southeast.

There are 722 active cases in the province, with 95 recoveries reported Tuesday.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 70, 5.7 per 100,000 people.

Ninety-seven Saskatchewan residents are in hospital with COVID-19, 15 are in intensive care.

New cases were reported in the Far Northwest (two), Far Northeast (one), Northwest (six), North Central (three), Northeast (one) Saskatoon (12), Central West (three), Central East (two), Regina (14), South Central (one) and Southeast (one).

VACCINE DELIVERY

Saskatchewan health care workers have delivered 6,880 additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Seventy-nine per cent of those 40, 74 per cent of those over 30, 69 per cent of those over 18 and 67 per cent of those over 12 have also received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Saskatchewan identified another 24 variant cases, for a total of 11,726 variant cases reported to date.

New lineage results were reported for 239 cases. Of the 6,438 variant cases identified by whole genome sequencing, 6,130 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 231 are Gamma (P.1), 67 are Delta (B.1.617.2) and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).

SASK. NEARS STEP 3

Saskatchewan is closing in on its third and final vaccination target in the Reopening Roadmap.

As of Sunday, 69 per cent of Saskatchewan residents 18 years and older have received their first dose – one per cent shy of the 70 per cent threshold for Step Three of the reopening plan.