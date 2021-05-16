47 new COVID-19 cases reported in Middlesex-London

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 47 new COVID-19 cases Sunday and no additional deaths in the region.

The region now has a total of 11,596 total cases and 212 deaths, with 10,671 cases resolved leaving 713 active. There are 2,538 cases with a variant of concern and 298 with a “mutation positive sample.”

The MLHU announced on Twitter Saturday the region had officially reached 200,00 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered to Middlesex-London residents.

At the London Health Sciences Centre, there are 58 inpatients with COVID-19, with 28 in intensive care. Out-of-region cases account for eight patients in acute care and 22 in the ICU.

There are four active outbreaks at London-area seniors' facilities and one in a child-care centre.

Southwestern Public Health is dealing with outbreaks at one seniors' facility and at the Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital.

Across Ontario, 2,199 new infections and 30 deaths were reported Sunday.