47 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, one new death

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 47 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.

The person who died is a man in his 50s from the community.

The death toll linked to COVID-19 has reached 414 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 15,292 confirmed cases of the virus, including 14,426 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

25 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

5 cases are community acquired

1 case is outbreak related

16 cases are still under investigation.

WECHU says there are 452 active cases. There are 20 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and five people are in the ICU.

WECHU says 806 preliminary or confirmed variant of concern cases have been identified.

There are 14 outbreaks in the region:

10 Workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

1 COVID-19 community outbreak

1 Long-Term Care or retirement home is in COVID-19 outbreak

2 Schools are in COVID-19 outbreak

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, all individuals who are 40 and over in 2021, living in Windsor-Essex postal codes N8H, N8X, N8Y, N9A, N9B, N9C and N9Y, will be eligible to book an appointment at a mass immunization clinic.

Here’s the number of Windsor-Essex County residents vaccinated: