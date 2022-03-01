47-year-old man dead after being hit by TTC bus in Scarborough
CP24 Web Content Writer
Chris Herhalt
A 47-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a TTC bus on a roadway in Scarborough on Monday morning, paramedics say.
Emergency crews were called to a stretch of road near Finch Avenue East and McCowan Road sometime before noon Monday for a collision involving a pedestrian and a bus.
Paramedics said an adult male was pronounced dead at the scene.
The status of the driver involved in the collision was not immediately known.
The intersection of Finch and McCowan was closed to traffic while police investigated the incident.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have video surveillance of the area, or who may have information about what occurred, to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.
