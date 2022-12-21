47-year-old man dies after snowmobile crash in Greater Sudbury

A 47-year-old man has died following a snowmobile crash north of the Greater Sudbury community of Hanmer on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Greater Sudbury Police Twitter feed, he was the driver of the machine and was rushed to Sudbury's Health Sciences North with critical injuries.

His female passenger, who was also rushed to hospital, has minor injuries.

At the time, police, fire and paramedics had all rushed to the scene.

Investigators have not released any information about the cause of the crash.

Police are also not identifying the victim.