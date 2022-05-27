47-year-old man killed in Dugald Road crash: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police are telling people to find an alternate route this afternoon as they are investigating a fatal crash near the St. Boniface Industrial Park.

Police said crews were called at around 9:30 a.m. to Dugald Road and Bournais Drive for a two-vehicle crash.

Pictures from the scene of the crash appear to show a large truck collided with another vehicle, which has significant damage to the driver's side.

The driver's side door of the other vehicle is on the ground, and the front bumper is also off the vehicle.

Police said a 47-year-old man had to be extracted from the vehicle and he was taken to hospital in critical condition, but he later died from his injuries.

Police have closed down northbound Bournais Drive and southbound Beghin Avenue.

Drivers will be redirected to eastbound Bournais and westbound Beghin and police are asking people to avoid the area.

Police continue to investigate the crash and if anyone has information, they are asked to call investigators at 204-986-7085.