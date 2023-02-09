$47K worth of drugs seized during Windsor bust

A loaded gun and $47,000 worth of narcotics including fentanyl and cocaine were seized during a drug bust near Devonshire Heights.

Members of the Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit executed a warrant around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at a house in the 1400 block of Kamloops Street.

During their search, officers seized a loaded Ruger-5.7 firearm, 149 grams of fentanyl, 47 grams of cocaine, 25 tablets of oxycodone, and $1,800 in cash.

Police arrested Jad Asward, 20, who is now facing the following charges:

Possession of a scheduled I substance for the purpose of trafficking (X 3)

Unlawful possession of a scheduled I substance

Possession of a loaded regulated firearm

Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate

Possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number

Unsafe storage of a firearm

Breach of a peace bond

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com