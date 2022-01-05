48 firearms, 24 pellet guns surrendered to WRPS in amnesty program

The Waterloo Regional Police Service said it collected 48 firearms and 24 pellet guns in its latest weapon amnesty program.

The program ran from Nov. 1 to 30, 2021. Residents could turn over unwanted or unlicensed firearms and weapons "without fear of prosecution for illegal possession."

The 2021 program resulted in 48 firearms, 24 pellet guns, 10,000 round of ammunition, an axe and a flare all surrendered to police.

The program also ran in 2014, 2015 and 2017. During that time, police collected 427 firearms, 160 pellet guns, 32 other weapons and 21,000 round of ammunition.