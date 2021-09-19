48-hour marathon fundraiser brings in nearly $40,000 in honour of late sister
A Huron County woman has completed a grueling marathon and surpassed her fundraising goal by a mile.
Avid runner Nicole Hamather completed a 48-hour marathon — her most demanding race yet. She ran 77 km in two days in honour of her late sister Jessica, who passed away from cancer at the age of 22, in a hospital room.
Inspiring her family and the surrounding Exeter, Ont. community to build a place to die in dignity — Jessica’s House was built and opened in 2018.
Hamather previously told CTV News Jessica’s house receives 40 per cent of its funding from the government, while it is responsible to fundraise the remaining 60 per cent, which goes towards making Jessica’s House a home.
She had an initial fundraising goal of $2,000, but the weekend event has so far netted nearly $40,000 for the Hospice in Huron County.
Nicole’s initial fundraising goal was $2,000 then it was increased to $15,000. As of 4 p.m. Sunday, $37,510 has been raised. pic.twitter.com/PzBnXDwQfz— Kristylee Varley (@KVarleyCTV) September 19, 2021
-
Election Day: Residents in Ottawa and eastern Ontario head to the polls in the 44th general electionPolling stations will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Sept. 20, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Monday, Sept. 20.
-
-
'We are celebrating his life': Couple giving friends and family the chance to say goodbyeAn Airdrie couple held a celebration of life after one of them received news his cancer had progressed.
-
Fire nearly destroys neighbouring garages and vehiclesAn afternoon fire damaged two detached garages and the vehicles inside Sunday.
-
Inspiring women to become firefighters, giving them a taste of the jobEdmonton Fire Rescue Services hosted a weekend camp, hoping to inspire women to want to join the service and show them that they can.
-
Battlegrounds in B.C. could swing the balance of power in electionAs polls close across the country Monday evening and the vote tally begins, a handful of tight races in British Columbia could determine which party seizes power, or whether Canada will have a minority or majority government.
-
Waterloo man with cerebral palsy finishes Terry Fox RunA Waterloo man with cerebral palsy was celebrating Sunday, after he successfully completed the Terry Fox Run.
-
Proof of vaccination: Social media video shows customer arguing with staff, other customers at B.C. restaurantSocial media video appears to show a woman arguing with staff and other customers at a B.C. restaurant about the province's proof of vaccination requirements, describing the enforcement as "tyranny."