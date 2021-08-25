48 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths Wednesday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 48 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Wednesday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 439 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 17,743 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,896 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

Three cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

One case is community acquired

44 cases are still under investigation

In total there are nine active outbreaks in Windsor-Essex, eight workplaces across various sectors. There is one community, its location is listed by the health unit as Ste. Anne's Parish in Tecumseh and Pelee Island Winery in Kingsville. The delta variant has been identified at eight of the nine outbreaks.

Active COVID-19 cases in the community is at 408, of those cases 177 are variants of concern, and 231 non-variants are active.

The health unit says 2,548 preliminary or confirmed variant of concern cases have been identified

There are 13 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED: