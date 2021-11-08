Dozens of rescue dogs land in Toronto from Cairo
Dozens of rescue dogs from Cairo, Egypt, embarked on a 14-hour journey to Toronto to start a new life.
According to Golden Rescue, a Barrie-based charitable organization, 44 Golden Retrievers and four Labrador Retrievers were saved from poor living conditions.
"Many of these Retrievers, some quite young, have been on death's door, treated in the most deplorable ways. Our shelter partners in Cairo provide them with the care that they need and prepare them for their flight to safety," said Viive Tamm Golden Rescue's Board chair.
According to Golden Rescue, the dog's arrival in Toronto marks the largest single-day rescue in the charity's history.
Golden Rescue said that hundreds more are waiting for help, and the organization plans to bring as many as possible to Canada.
The adoptive families are expected to be at the airport to greet their new furry friends on Monday morning.
The organization has brought more than 900 abandoned Goldens from Turkey, Egypt, Mexico, and other global locations to Canada.
