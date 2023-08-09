48-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting two women in Toronto
Toronto police have arrested a man who allegedly sexually assaulted two women in the city’s Dufferin Grove neighbourhood last week.
The first incident happened on Aug. 6 at around 6:30 p.m. Police said a woman was walking across Dufferin Street when a man approached and allegedly sexually assaulted her.
A few days later, on Aug. 5, at around 4 p.m., a woman was walking in the parking lot of Dufferin Mall when the same man came up to her and allegedly sexually assaulted her.
Following an investigation, the suspect, 48-year-old Carlos Palmer, was arrested on Wednesday.
He has been charged with two counts of sexual assault. The charges have not been proven in court.
Police released a photo of the suspect as they are concerned that there may be more victims.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.
