48-year-old man charged in stabbing at Toronto park
A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing at a park in Etobicoke that left another man injured on Friday night.
The incident occurred in the area of Park Lawn Road and Bayside Lane just before 10 p.m.
Toronto police said two men in the park got into a verbal fight, which quickly escalated into a physical altercation.
At some point, one of them pulled out an edged weapon and stabbed the other multiple times.
The suspect shortly fled the park on foot. When officers arrived, they located the victim with non-life-threatening injuries.
He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
On Saturday, police announced that they had apprehended the suspect, 48-year-old Byron Alvarez. He has been charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and breaching a probation order.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.
Police continue to ask anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.
-
‘It’s a great feeling’: Golden Knights Staff from St. Thomas, Ont. get day with Stanley CupThe Luce family from St. Thomas, Ont. had four chances to hoist the Stanley Cup, before they finally tasted victory this summer.
-
Fall colours expected to be huge economic driver in MuskokaMuskoka is getting set for an influx of fall-based tourism as the leaves change colour with the season.
-
Traffic blitz sees hundreds of tickets issued around ReginaTraffic police around Regina issued 305 tickets in a traffic blitz this past week.
-
Hughes helps Canucks power past Oilers 5-2Defenceman Quinn Hughes has been a very good player for the Vancouver Canucks during the last four seasons. Now Hughes wants to be even better.
-
Police search for suspects after armed robbery at Mississauga outlet mallOfficers from Peel Regional Police are searching for two suspects following an armed robbery at an outlet mall in Mississauga.
-
Why does a group of B.C. killer whales harass and kill porpoises without eating them?A group of orcas that inhabit Canadian waters are known to harass and kill porpoises without eating them. A new study tries to explain why.
-
Chatham-Kent police warn drivers to watch for wildlifeChatham-Kent police are reminding drivers to be more vigilant on the roads and watch for wildlife.
-
Student organization responds to claims North Bay protests were a ‘publicity stunt’Montreal Youth Students Organization responds to the Canadore College’s claim that recent protests about student housing issues were a “publicity stunt.”
-
University of Calgary physicist joins other scientists in quest for anti-matterIt sounds like it should be a villain in a super-hero movie, but in reality, "anti-matter" remains one of the world's greatest mysteries.