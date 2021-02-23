A 48-year-old West Prince man has died as a result of injuries sustained in a collision between a truck and a snowmobile in Prince Edward Island on Monday.

Police say the collision occurred on Route 148 in Howlan, P.E.I. on Feb. 22.

A 48-year-old man, who was driving the snowmobile, was pronounced dead on scene as a result of his injuries. The driver of the truck sustained only minor injuries.

Gaspe Road was closed to traffic for several hours while the RCMP traffic reconstructionist completed their investigation.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact the West Prince RCMP.