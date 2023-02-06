48-year-old woman dies after Wellington County crash

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Wellington County are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision in the Township of Wellington North.

According to a video posted on Twitter, OPP said they were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 6 at around 1 p.m.

Police said two people suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

A 48-year-old woman from Mount Forest died of her injuries.

A 46-year-old man from Mount Forest was airlifted to a trauma centre. He is considered to be in serious and life-threatening condition.

“Reconstructionist will have this section of the road closed to collect evidence,” Const. Cunningham said just after 6 p.m. "Any time there is a fatality or a life-altering injury or serious situation like that we take a little more time in the investigation and require reconstruction to attend."

Just after 3 p.m., OPP tweeted that Highway 6 between Sideroad 3 and Sideroad 5, along with Sideroad 4 between Highway 6 and Concession 11 were closed for a serious collision.

The highway reopened around 9 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

