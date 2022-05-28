48K without power one week after deadly storm swept through Ontario, Quebec

One week after a severe wind and thunderstorm swept through Ontario and Quebec, just over 48,000 homes in the two provinces were still without power on Saturday.

At least 11 people were killed during last week's storm and its aftermath as it toppled trees, knocked out power lines and caused heavy property damage.

In Ontario, Hydro One reported more than 18,000 were without power as of Saturday afternoon, mainly in the eastern part of the province.

Hydro Ottawa said 18,000 clients were still without power.

Hydro-Quebec, meanwhile, said there were just over 12,000 without electricity in the province, mainly in the Outaouais region in western Quebec, as well as the Laurentians, north of Montreal.

All utilities have noted that due to the severity of damage, repairs have taken longer than expected and some could take longer as they are in more remote areas that are cut off by debris, or there has been extensive damage to the system.

Environment Canada has said last weekend's severe weather involved a derecho -- a rare widespread windstorm associated with a line of thunderstorms -- that developed near Sarnia, Ont., and moved northeastward across the province, ending in Quebec City.

