49 Calgarians being contacted after COVID-19 vaccination site staff member tests positive

Alberta Health Services is reaching out to 49 Calgarians who attended the South Health Campus for vaccinations on March 23 and March 25 as they may have been exposed to a staff member who has since tested positive.

Officials say the risk of exposure is small due to PPE being worn and safety protocols being in place.

"The healthcare worker worked at the site from 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on March 23 and from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. on March 25," AHS said in a statement.

"AHS is reaching out to the individuals directly and only those who are contacted by Health Link require testing."

As of Tuesday afternoon, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said more than 620,000 doses of vaccine have been delivered in Alberta.

The province announced 576 new cases on Tuesday and there are 301 people in hospital, including 58 in ICU.

The province has said all Albertans who want the vaccine will be able to get a first dose by the end of June.

Also on Monday, the province announced it is halting the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for those under age 55.

