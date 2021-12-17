49 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Sask.
The Government of Saskatchewan reported 49 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Friday.
A total of 942 Saskatchewan residents have died with COVID-19.
Two more cases of the Omicron variant were detected Friday. Saskatchewan has recorded seven total cases of the variant.
There are 548 cases considered active in the province, following 49 more recoveries.
The new cases are located in the Far North West (three), North West (two), North Central (one), North East (two), Saskatoon (24), Central East (three), Regina (11), South Central (one) and South East (two) zones.
Of the new cases, 22 are unvaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and 26 are fully vaccinated.
As of Friday, 107 people are in hospital related to COVID-19, including 33 in intensive care. Of those patients 65, or 60.7 per cent, were not fully vaccinated.
The seven-day average of daily new cases is 52, or 4.3 new cases per 100,000 population.
Health care workers have administered 1,781,855 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 1,824 from Thursday
-
How to get rapid COVID-19 tests in ReginaRapid COVID-19 test kits are available at a number of locations throughout Regina.
-
-
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for TorontoEnvironment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Toronto with periods of snow expected throughout the day.
-
Here are the COVID-19 restrictions for Ottawa heading into the holiday seasonNew restrictions are being imposed on social gatherings, restaurants, gyms and other businesses in Ottawa to address the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant of concern.
-
Winnipeg Jets lose to Washington Capitals on day head coach Paul Maurice resignsWINNIPEG -- The Washington Capitals spoiled the debut for new Jets coach Dave Lowry on Friday night.
-
Saskatoon church delivers 200 Christmas mealsA local church is helping many in the core neighbourhoods of Saskatoon enjoy a Christmas meal.
-
-
Pedestrian struck and killed by SUV in MeafordOne person is dead after being struck by an SUV in downtown Meaford on Friday.
-
Duncan Keith added to COVID-19 protocol as Oilers' sick and injured list hits 12Duncan Keith was the latest member of the Edmonton Oilers to be placed in COVID-19 protocol Friday night, joining four other players and the head coach.