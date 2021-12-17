49 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Sask.

The Government of Saskatchewan reported 49 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Friday.

A total of 942 Saskatchewan residents have died with COVID-19.

Two more cases of the Omicron variant were detected Friday. Saskatchewan has recorded seven total cases of the variant.

There are 548 cases considered active in the province, following 49 more recoveries.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (three), North West (two), North Central (one), North East (two), Saskatoon (24), Central East (three), Regina (11), South Central (one) and South East (two) zones.

Of the new cases, 22 are unvaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and 26 are fully vaccinated.

As of Friday, 107 people are in hospital related to COVID-19, including 33 in intensive care. Of those patients 65, or 60.7 per cent, were not fully vaccinated.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 52, or 4.3 new cases per 100,000 population.

Health care workers have administered 1,781,855 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 1,824 from Thursday