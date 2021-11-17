49 new COVID-19 cases, new outbreaks reported: WECHU
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 49 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Wednesday.
The Ontario government is also reporting that a person under 20 years old has died related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. CTV News has reached out to WECHU for details.
The health unit says a man in his 70s from the community has died. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 467 people.
Acting medical officer of health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai says the region is seeing clusters of cases related to events and gatherings.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 21,029 confirmed cases of the virus, including 20,253 people who have recovered.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 19 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 16 cases are community acquired
- 3 cases are outbreak related
- 11 cases are still under investigation
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX
- 5 workplaces
- 1 long-term care or retirement home outbreak
- 12 community outbreaks
- 4 school outbreaks
- 1 hospital
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED
- 327,890 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 13,901 WEC residents have only received 1 dose
- 313,989 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- 10,511 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for prioritized populations. Further information is available at https://www.wechu.org/cv/clinics#third-dose.
- A total of 652,390 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 86.4% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
- 82.7% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated.