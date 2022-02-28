49-year-old man killed after discharging bear spray in interaction with Niagara police
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 49-year-old man following an interaction with Niagara Parks Police on Monday in Niagara Falls.
According to a release issued Monday, two officers responded to a nuisance call just after 2 p.m. in the area of Hiram Street and River Road, located just under the Rainbow Bridge border crossing.
The SIU says that the man had an edged weapon and, at one point, discharged bear spray at the officers.
According to the agency, “there was an interaction” and one of the officers discharged his firearm at the man.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The SIU says a post-mortem examination is scheduled for Mar. 2.
Both officers attended the hospital for treatment of injuries following the interaction, says the SIU.
The agency says that three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case. One subject official and five witness officials have also been designated.
