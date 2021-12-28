49-year-old Simcoe County figure skater prepares for competition

For two hours a day and at least five days a week, you can find 49-year-old Selina Tombs working on her skating program at the Allandale Recreation Centre in Barrie.

Tombs is often on the ice with much younger skaters, but that hasn't stopped the Lisle woman from reaching for her dreams.

"For me, it's an amazing way to get your exercise. It's great for your physical and mental health. I love it. It's sort of like reliving my childhood years," says Tombs moments after stepping off the ice on Tuesday.

Tombs began figure skating at eight years old.

After pausing her passion during her thirties, she is once again competing at some of the highest levels.

"Almost two years ago, I travelled to Austria, competed in the master's winter games, and won two medals for Canada," says Tombs.

A silver and a bronze medal on the way for the soon to be 50-year-old. Tombs, who is a professor of psychology at Sheridan College, says her age is not a factor when she competes and says there is an opportunity for high-level skating for years to come.

"I still have those dreams to compete and to improve myself, so I still find it very challenging," says the figure skater.

"Her passion is skating, and she gets 100% for it," says Tombs' skating coach, Michael Hopfes. "That is the nice part about it, that she comes here with big, big, big passion."

Tombs says she has no plans on slowing down. "There are skaters that are considerably older than myself who are doing very high-level jumps, so it's very inspiring for me to look at them and know I can strive towards that and that I can be a part of this sport long term," she says.

Tombs next big competition will occur this February in Ottawa.

After that, she plans on focusing on a championship in Italy in 2024.