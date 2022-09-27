$490K worth of drugs seized during investigation into Calgary Airbnb tenant

An investigation into suspected drug activity involving an Airbnb tenant in Calgary's Beltline led to the seizure of $490,000 worth of illegal drugs as well as several guns.

Officers searched a bedroom rental in the 1500 block of Fifth Street S.W. on Sept. 24 and arrested a tenant.

Within the unit, officers located and seized:

Seven kilograms of cocaine;

Two 9mm pistols;

A .22 caliber pistol;

Seven magazines including one containing 31 rounds (legal limit in Canada is 10 rounds);

Ammunition;

Cutting agents; and,

Scales and packaging materials.

Anthoulah Dessalines, 31, was charged with:

Possession of restricted/prohibited firearm;

Knowing possession of unlicensed weapon;

Knowing possession of a prohibited device or ammunition; and,

Careless storage of a firearm.

Dessalines was released from custody on bail ahead of his Oct. 24 court appearance.

The investigation into the matter continues. Anyone who has information related to the case is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.