491 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba Friday

Manitoba is reporting 491 new COVID-19 cases one day after reporting a record one-day total of 560 cases.

The numbers, released Friday, bring the total number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic to 44,189.

No deaths were reported on Friday, leaving the death toll at 1,002.

The five-day test positivity rate across Manitoba is 11.8 per cent.

The majority of the newly announced cases were in Winnipeg, where 328 new cases were reported. The Southern Health Region reported 88 new cases, the Interlake-Eastern region reported 41 new cases, 24 cases were reported in the Prairie Mountain Health Region, and 10 were reported in the Northern Health Region.

Manitoba reported 239 people in hospital due to COVID-19. Of those patients, 179 people have active COVID-19 cases, while 60 people are no longer infectious, but still need care.

There are 50 patients in ICU with active COVID-19 cases, while 17 people no longer have active COVID-19 cases, but still need care.

There are 4,163 active COVID-19 cases, and 39,024 people have recovered.