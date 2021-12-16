$4M in drugs seized, 4 men charged: EPS
Four men are facing drug charges after a nine-month investigation, Edmonton police said.
The service's Edmonton Drug and Gang Enforcement Unit started to investigate the four men in the spring and arranged multiple undercover "drug buys," police wrote in a release on Thursday.
In October, investigators searched two addresses — a home near 208 Street and 61 Avenue and a "stash pad" on Secord Boulevard — and seized:
897.85 kilograms of buffering agent with an estimated street value of $3.5 million
5,784.5 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of more than $206,000
11,374 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of more than $607,000
Police also found tablets of other drugs, firearms and other weapons, and approximately $21,000.
David Vidal, 31, the owner of the home near 208 Street and 61 Avenue, is facing 19 charges related to drugs, weapons and child endangerment, police said.
Nathaniel Cloney, 39, and Matthew Lunty, 33, are facing six charges linked to drug trafficking.
A warrant has been issued for Abraham Chavez, 37, of El Salvador, in connection with four drug-trafficking charges.
