4th annual block party celebrates black-owned businesses

An annual block party in southwest Winnipeg continues to celebrate black-owned businesses while gathering the community together for food, music, shopping, and more.

It was the fourth annual block party held in the Zueike parking lot, 55 Trottier Bay.

Zueike co-owner Ogo Okwumabua said the event has partnered with Black History Manitoba to find local black-owned businesses to fill its vibrant and eclectic market.

"A lot of start-ups are out here that are just getting into business, trying to learn," said Okwumabua. "Markets are sometimes the bet way to do that."

The market included a collection of different vendors from around Winnipeg. From clothing and jewellery to physiotherapists and health and beauty products, the selection was varied.

Okwumabua operates his clothing and apparel store in a physical, brick-and-mortar location. He said part of the idea behind the block party is to inspire black entrepreneurs to follow their dreams.

"We decided we wanted to do something that was good for the community…allow other black entrepreneurs to take a look and see 'hey, I could be part of a market."

Attendees also enjoyed a selection from food vendors, there were games and other activities, and some local DJs spun their records for a few sets.