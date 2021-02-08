The main artery into the downtown core from the east has reopened to traffic following a collision.

The crash occurred on the Fourth Avenue flyover between Memorial Drive and Fourth Avenue at around 8:30 a.m.

EMS officials confirm one woman was transported by ambulance from the scene to the Foothills Medical Centre with minor injuries.

Shortly after 10 a.m., police confirmed the flyover was open to traffic.

The 4 avenue flyover is now completely reopened following the closure this morning.



