4th case of COVID-19 detected in outbreak at Nanaimo hospital

Mass testing for COVID-19 at a Nanaimo hospital unit dealing with an outbreak has identified one additional infection, Island Health said Friday.

In a statement, the health authority said it had tested every patient at the High Intensity Rehab Unit at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital after a coronavirus outbreak was declared there Wednesday.

A total of four patients have now tested positive in connection to the outbreak, Island Health said, adding that all of the other patients on the unit had tested negative.

Testing of staff at the unit is ongoing, but all results received so far have been negative, according to the health authority.

Admissions to the unit have been suspended, as have transfers from the unit to long-term care or assisted living. Additionally, Island Health has prohibited staff working on the unit from working on other units in the hospital.

No other units at the facility are affected, and the health authority says the hospital is still safe for people with scheduled appointments and those seeking emergency care.