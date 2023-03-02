4th person arrested in Niagara Region kidnapping incident

An 18-year-old man from St. Catharines is facing a dozen charges in connection with a kidnapping and “targeted” shooting that set off a manhunt in Niagara Region.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon near Concession Road 6 and Wallandport Road in the Township of Wainfleet.

Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) said unformed officers responded to a report of a disturbance at 5:19 p.m. that day.

According to police, four suspects armed with guns and knives took a male youth “against his will” to a rural residence earlier that day.

Investigators said the victim was then driven to a second address, which was the location of the disturbance call. There, they said, the four suspects then attempted to take a second male youth against his will.

At least one shot was fired during the incident, but no injuries were reported.

During that altercation, police said, the suspect vehicle became stuck in a ditch stranding the four suspects in the largely rural area.

Local residents were asked to shelter in place while police searched for the suspects.

An unidentified 20-year-old man from St. Catharines and two 16-year-old boys – one from Pelham and one from Niagara Falls – were arrested a short time later. They have each been charged with kidnapping, use of a firearm during the commission of an offence, attempt to commit an indictable offence (kidnapping), and use of firearm while attempting to commit an offence.

The fourth suspect, who is only identified as an 18-year-old man from St. Catharines, was arrested without incident on Thursday at around 3:30 p.m. He has been held in custody pending a video bail hearing on March 3.

The names of adult offenders are not being revealed to protect the identities of the two minors. The identities of the teens cannot be disclosed under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact NRPS or Crime Stoppers anonymously.