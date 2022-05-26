4th Street Lilac Festival unveils complete list of live entertainment for 2022

Organizers of Calgary's 4th Street Lilac Festival have announced the lineup of entertainers set to perform at this year's event.

The annual festival takes place on Fourth Street between 13th Avenue and Elbow Drive S.W. every June, but had to be cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the festival returns this year, it will be expanding onto 17th Avenue for the first time ever, growing to include the area between Second Street S.W. and Fifth Street S.W.

Because of the additional festival space, organizers say there will be six live performance stages this year instead of five, allowing for more than 50 local entertainers, musicians and dance groups.

"Lilac Festival offers a unique experience to Calgarians of all ages to see many local acts for free," said event producer Jennifer Rempel in a Wednesday release.

"This is a great opportunity to expose the next generation to all genres and of music, while getting local talent back on our stages as we recover from the pandemic and reintroduce live events once again."

Some well-known entertainers headlining Lilac Festival 2022 are Amelie Patterson, Carter and The Capitals, Oliver Miguel and the Revolution and Mariya Stokes.

For more information on the festival and the complete entertainment lineup you can visit the Lilac Festival website.

The 2022 Lilac Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 5.