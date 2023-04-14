4th suspect charged in fatal Father’s Day shooting in North York

A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in North York on Father’s Day last year.

Toronto police said on the afternoon of June 19, 24-year-old Jaron Williams was shot in the area of Lotherton Pathway and Caledonia Road, south of Lawrence Avenue West.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested two 20-year-old men in Montreal and a 19-year-old man in London, Ont. the following weeks and charged them with first-degree murder.

On Thursday, police announced the arrest of another male suspect in the city’s 33rd homicide of 2022.

They said the suspect was located and taken into custody on Wednesday. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

Police are not identifying him as he was 17 years old at the time of the shooting, which means he cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He appeared in a youth justice court on Thursday.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact homicide investigators at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.