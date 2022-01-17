4x4 enthusiast turns 'hero' driving snowed-in health-care staff to work on Vancouver Island
Before he was known as Barto Built, sharing his backcountry 4x4 adventures on YouTube, Bart Sutherland was known as a 'rock-crawler,' driving his truck over seemingly insurmountable obstacles.
-
'Snowmicron': the city tackles the first big snowfall in the time of COVID-19 Omicron variant'All hands on deck': parts and people could be in short supply for snow-clearing operations in the midst of the pandemic
-
'More common than we would like': Experts say feeling down common this time of yearSeasonal affective disorder is a type of depression that relates to a change of season. Common symptoms include feeling down and out, or lacking energy.
-
Health Minister Jason Copping positive for COVID-19Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now isolating.
-
Mercato Fresh location coming to east WindsorAn official groundbreaking for a new retail development in east Windsor is scheduled for Tuesday.
-
Daycare dilemma: Private operators say 'socialist takeover' will drive most out of businessDaycare operators in Nova Scotia say the rush to $10/day childcare in five years may end up putting some out of business a lot sooner than that.
-
Feds, province agree to help fund search for unmarked graves at Sault former residential schoolGarden River First Nation has secured funding from the federal and provincial governments to help with the search for unmarked graves at former residential school sites.
-
Calls for B.C. to take action to help internationally-educated nurses get to workWith health-care workers sick and burnt out amidst the ongoing pandemic, B.C. is facing calls to do more to ensure internationally-educated nurses can join the workforce.
-
Oversized load knocks wires, causes power outage in Fort SaskatchewanNearly 200 Fortis Alberta customers in Fort Saskatchewan are without electricity and phone service after an oversized load knocked several lines down on Monday.
-
Meteorite that crashed through B.C. ceiling diverted to that path about 470 million years ago: scientistsScientists studying a meteorite that landed next to a British Columbia woman's head last year say it was diverted to that path about 470 million years ago.