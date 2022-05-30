5,000 track and field hopefuls meet in London, Ont.

Students in the elementary system of the London District Catholic School Board (LCDSB) and some city private schools are competing in a track meet Monday.

The students are competing at Western Alumni Stadium through Wednesday.

Over 5,500 are expected to attend over the three days, weather permitting.

Day one featured sunny skies and hot conditions for the students to compete.

Events include the 50m, 100m, 400m, 800m and relay races.

Outside the track, long-jump, high-jump, softball throw and other events are taking place.

Parents and supporters are encouraged to attend, with several parking lots dedicated to viewers.

This is the first time a track meet has been held for elementary students in the LCDSB since 2019. The 2020 and 2021 events were scrubbed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.