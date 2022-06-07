5.1-magnitude earthquake mostly unfelt after rumbling off B.C. coast
A moderate earthquake that shook off the coast of Haida Gwaii, B.C., over the weekend was detected by instruments but was mostly unfelt by residents.
The earthquake occurred around 5 p.m. Saturday just south of Haida Gwaii and about 180 kilometres south of the Village of Queen Charlotte, according to Earthquakes Canada.
The 5.1 magnitude earthquake rumbled at a depth of about 18 kilometres under the ocean's surface, and Earthquakes Canada said no reports of damage or risk of a tsunami occurred.
Only a handful of people reported feeling the earthquake on Saturday, with Earthquakes Canada receiving one report of shaking being felt, and the United States Geological Survey receiving four reports.
In late March, the first of 400 early earthquake warning systems was installed in B.C.
Most of those systems will be set up along B.C.'s coast, with the complete network up and running by 2024.
