5,175 drivers caught speeding in October: SGI

There were 5,175 speeding tickets handed out to Saskatchewan drivers during the month of October, according to Saskatchewan Government Insurance’s (SGI) Traffic Safety Spotlight.

Of the 5,175 tickets, 243 were for exceeding the speed limit by greater than 35 km/hr, 54 tickets were for exceeding the speed limit by more than 50 km/hr, 151 tickets were for speeding in a school zone and 286 tickets were for going over 60 km/he when passing an emergency vehicle, highway worker, or tow truck.

Tickets for exceeding the speed limit by more than 35 km/hr start at $538. Tickets for exceeding the speed limit by more than 50 km/hr start at $809 and comes with a vehicle impoundment for seven days.

In 2021, there were 1,263 collisions where speed was one of the factors, resulting in 20 deaths and 554 injuries, according to the news release.

There were 16 tickets issued for stunting and one ticket issued for street racing, resulting in a $580 fine and four demerits. The street racing offence also came with a vehicle impoundment for 30 days.

During October, there were also 484 impaired driving offences, 352 tickets for people not wearing a seatbelt or using the appropriate car seat, and 779 distracted driving tickets, including 664 for using a mobile device.