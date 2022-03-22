$5.7M in funding for local research projects

Nearly two dozen local research projects will receive millions of dollars in funding over the next five years.

London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), London Health Sciences Foundation (LHSF) and Children's Health Foundation have announced the recipients of LHSC’s Academic Realignment Initiative Awards.

The partnership between the two foundations and LHSC's research institute will fund 22 research and quality improvement awards, totalling $5.7-million over five years.

“LHSC has a rich legacy in health research; it’s a core component of our mission as a research-intensive teaching hospital affiliated with Western University,” says Dr. Jackie Schleifer Taylor, president and CEO at LHSC. “This initiative will support the curiosity of our people. These streams of work will help advance our understanding, diagnosis and treatment of disease, improve patient experiences, optimize health care training and create system efficiencies.”

A total of 60 research and quality improvement proposals were received with 22 selected for funding.