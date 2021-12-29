5 Albertans among Order of Canada appointees

The Governor General has released this list of this year's appointees to the Order of Canada — which includes five Albertans

Of those, two are from Calgary and three from Edmonton.

Dr. Barry Bultz of Calgary is noted for his contributions in psycho-social oncology and Calgary businessperson Navjeet Singh Dhillon was recognized for his commitment to philanthropy and higher education.

The three from Edmonton include composer John Estacio, for his expertise as a composer and his contributions to Canadian opera; artist Barbara A. Patterson for her contributions to visual arts and for creating some of the most celebrated monumental sculptures in Canada; and Prof. Roman Petryshyn for his leadership in the evolution of multiculturalism in Canada, and for his advocacy of ethnocultural inclusion in mainstream society.

Also on the list of 135 honourees was former senator Murray Sinclair and novelist Yann Martel.