5 arrested during Saturday's protests, counter-protests in Vancouver, police say

Vancouver police say they arrested five people during the protests and counter-protests that took place in the city on Saturday.

In a statement issued Saturday night, the Vancouver Police Department said "thousands" of protesters had flooded the downtown core, causing traffic gridlock and sparking "skirmishes throughout the city."

“Everyone has the right to peacefully assemble and express their views, and the Vancouver Police Department is committed to providing a safe environment for lawful protest,” said VPD spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison, in the statement.

“Today’s protests attracted thousands of people who feel passionately about their causes. While most protesters were peaceful, some had to be arrested for violent behaviour and unlawful conduct.”

Police said they received "numerous reports of rocks and eggs being thrown, cars being kicked and nails being strewn on roadways."

"Police officers worked throughout the day to mitigate traffic disruptions and resolve conflicts between the vehicle convoy, counter-protesters, and Vancouver residents concerned about noise, disorder, and violence," the VPD statement reads.

The five people who were arrested were:

A 29-year-old man who was seen wearing a balaclava and pulling a wagon full of egg cartons near Robson and Burrard streets. Police said the man is a U.S. citizen from Washington State and had a knife in a sheath tied to his belt, and two eggs in his jacket pocket.

A 29-year-old man who stood in the middle of the road, told a driver in the convoy to go back to the valley and started trying to push a vehicle backwards. Police said they tried to calm the man down and encouraged him to leave the roadway, but "were forced to arrest him when his behaviour threatened to incite onlookers."

A 57-year-old man who was seen kicking vehicles near Burrard and Davie streets.

A 30-year-old man who was seen walking through a crowd of protesters and challenging people to fights.

A 28-year-old man who witnesses said was throwing eggs near Nelson and Burrard streets.

Police said everyone arrested Saturday was taken to jail and has since been released.

Saturday's protests marked the second weekend in a row that a vehicle convoy of people opposing vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions rolled through Metro Vancouver in support of the self-described "Freedom Rally" that has clogged the streets of downtown Ottawa for more than a week.

Protesters also gathered at the B.C. legislature in Victoria and in cities across the country.