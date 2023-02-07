5 arrested in Bradford gun bust, including 14-year-old girl

Police searching a home in Bradford arrested five people, including a 14-year-old girl, after allegedly seizing a handgun and semi-automatic rifle.

South Simcoe police report its officers, along with members of the Barrie Police Emergency Response Unit, executed a search warrant at the house in the area of Langford Boulevard and Holland Street West on Monday.

In a release issued the following day, South Simcoe police stated officers seized "a Glock .40 calibre handgun with three overcapacity magazines and a Norinco M305 Semi-Automatic .308 rifle with an overcapacity magazine."

Police also allegedly seized a quantity of ammunition.

Along with the 14-year-old Bradford girl, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, police charged a 22-year-old woman from Brooklin, a 21-year-old man from Newmarket, and two Bradford men, 22 and 35.

All of the accused face several firearm-related charges.